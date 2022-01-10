Landslip boulder hits pavement in Hastings: ‘Pedestrian could have been killed’

The landslip occurred on the A21 Bohemia Road, near the junction with White Rock Road, after heavy rain made the sandstone bank overlooking the road weaker.
A heavy section of stone and earth came free, leaving a large hole in the tree-lined bank. The 6ft-wide boulder blocked the pavement and workmen later put up red traffic cones around the obstruction.
Gary Mitchell, 36, was walking to a car parked on the other side of the road to the landslip on Sunday when he photographed the boulder. He said: “It was a huge piece of rock that had come free from the sandstone bank and fallen on to the pavement. It could have easily killed or seriously injured a pedestrian if it had hit them. Or it could have caused a nasty accident if it had hit a passing car or motorbike. There had been a huge amount of rain in Hastings the day before (Saturday), so it probably caused the porous sandstone and earth to come free and fall down the bank on to the pavement. But it’s worrying because I noticed there are a number of large cracks in the sandstone bank above the road, particularly where the trees are growing in the sandstone, and it could easily happen again - next time possibly with far more tragic consequences. It looks like the sandstone bank should be shored up somehow to stop more erosion. Because it’s so near the road, it could cause a very bad accident.”
East Sussex County Council - which is responsible for maintaining roadside verges, hedges and trees in Hastings town centre - has been contacted for comment.
