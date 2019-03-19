Lillian aged 103 fulfils her dream by taking to the water in Bexhill

Bexhill care home resident Lillian O’Neill took to the water for a swim this week at the age of 103.

Lillian, who is a resident at MHA Richmond care home in Collington Lane East, turned 103 in January astounded her friends, family and staff by enjoying a swim for the first time in 25 years.

Lillian was helped into St Mary’s School’s swimming pool in Bexhill, on Monday afternoon with the support of a dedicated team.

She was able to fulfil this personal ambition as part of MHA’s ‘Seize the Day’ scheme.

Seize the Day was created by MHA, a national older person’s charity which provides care, accommodation and community-based support, with the vision of helping residents to live life to the full, no matter their age.

Residents are asked what one thing they would love to achieve, and the initiative then helps that dream come to life.

Throughout Lillian’s childhood, swimming was always a huge passion. She loved nothing more than to be in the water - so much so in fact, that even in her 70s she received tuition from her daughter’s former PE teacher to complete a Life Saving award.

Activities Coordinator at MHA Richmond care home, Hannah Deeprose says: “We are always looking for new ways we can enhance the day-to-day lives of our residents, and the ‘Seize the Day’ scheme offers just that.

“I’d like to thank our hard-working team for bringing it to life and helping residents like Lillian to achieve things they never thought would be possible at this stage of life.”

