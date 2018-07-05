Lions meet up at the Red Lion for the changeover of President

Battle and Villages Lions Club held their Annual Changeover Lunch on a hot and sunny lunch time at the Red Lion Inn in Brede.

The lunch on Sunday 1st July, which was attended by the Clubs members and a number of guests. Outgoing President, Lion Paul Webb, handed over the chain of office to the incoming President for the forthcoming year, Lion Bob Eaves.

Lion Bob congratulated Lion Paul on his successful year in office, which saw the Club raise its profile in the local community, gain another member, and to donate approximately £7,000 to good causes, mainly in help and support to the local community.

In retiring from office as Club President Lion Paul is not sitting back on his laurels, having been appointed Zone Chairman, an essential and important task of coordinating and helping organise the six local clubs in the district.

Lion Bob aims to emulates Paul’s success as a president and to hopefully raise to both the Club’s profile and to improve and increase their fund raising abilities.

Battle and Villages Lions meet at 8pm on the second Tuesday of each month at The Royal Oak at Whatlington. The club is open to all ages and genders. New members welcome.