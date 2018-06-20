Local firm is offering free boiler to charity

Local firm Southern Energy Solutions Ltd are offer a free boiler, complete with fitting to a local charity which is need of one.

Company founder Zak Hurst said: “Do you know a local charity who need a new combi boiler? We have been lucky enough to win a Viessmann 111 combi boiler which is worth around £1,800.

“Instead of selling the boiler at full cost and making money on it, we would love to pass this win on to someone who needs it and will even offer free labour to fit the boiler. In total this could save a local charity up to £3,000 which would make a huge difference.”

Call 01424 200005 or send an email to zak@southernenergysolutions.co.uk.

The company was founded by Zak in 2011 and operates from Elva Business Centre in Bexhill.

