Local Glamping site scoops tourism award

Swallowtail Hill scooped the Bronze award for Glamping Business of the Year at the 2018 Beautiful South Awards held at the Grand Hotel in Brighton on December 5.

Glamping is a luxurious and stylish form of camping.

SEE ALSO: Hastings Wetherspoons rates one of worst in Sussex

Swallowtail Hill offers cabins and cottages-on-wheels set in 40 acres of wildflower meadow and woodland in Beckley, just outside of Rye.

Its stunning farm location is a conservation site and the off-grid glamping accommodation is truly unique.

Sarah Broadbent, founder of Swallowtail Hill collected the award commented: “Our guests love getting away from it all we offer the chance for them to enjoy some restorative down-time in a beautiful landscape away from the distractions of day to day life.”

Run by Tourism South East in partnership with Services for Tourism Ltd, the Awards recognise achievement in the tourism industry over the last 18 months.

Pictured L to R: Nigel Smith, Chief Executive of Tourism South East, Sarah Broadbent, Founder Swallowtail Hill and Ian Hardwick, Business Development Director of Eviivo, sponsors of the award.

See also: Homeless man jailed for assaulting woman in newsagents after stealing two bottles of beer.

See also: Read about lifeboat capsize that was covered up for years.

