Local reader’s view on the business of Brexit

From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

I don’t know where Mike Southon was in late-March (16/8/19), but this democratically elected Parliament elected to leave (85% of MPs were elected on party lines to respect the Brexit will to leave) and duly passed the legislation. The dominant Remoaner MPs then ‘democratically’ decided, with connivance of the Speaker, to overturn both the will of the people and Parliament’s own Brexit legislation. These cock-sure Remoaners then lawfully ‘took control’ of Parliament and tried to force through their demands in a chaotic attempt to kill Brexit, in contempt of the People’s will of 2016.

Unsurprisingly, the truly democratic MPs who respect the will of the people systematically voted down all eight Remoaner demands! Parliament indeed ‘took control’, democracy won and the anarchic Remoaners lost... and subsequently joined the Lib-Dems! The ‘Brexit problem’ (and bizarre ‘Brexit in name only’ in-perpetuity withdrawal clause) is entirely down to this hopeless remain-led Parliament, May’s cabinet and the intransigent EU Commission! Yes, we must have a general election (after its 5-year fixed term) but with two caveats: this Parliament must first enact its own, standing Brexit legislation by or on 31st October; no current MP/career politician should be allowed to stand in the first new post-Brexit Parliament as Britain deserves a fresh start, devoid of anarchists!

The reason, Mike, that supermarket shelves are usually ‘empty’ or ‘out of stock’ is due to buyers being unable to screw suppliers down to a price that gives supermarkets their handsome profit. That’s business - nothing to do with Brexit!