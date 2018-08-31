Local UFO expert wins sign battle

Hastings based author and UFO expert Malcolm Robinson has won a long-running battle to get the site of one of the UK’s most important incidents properly signposted.

In 1992 the site, in Dechmont Woods near Livingston Central Scotland, where a forestry worker had an encounter with a UFO, was officially recognised as a location of local and national importance by the placement of a large stone cairn and plaque placed at the time by the Livingston Development Corporation.

However, In the past it has been difficult for people to find the actual location.

Now, 26 years on from the cairn and plaque being erected, brand-new marker posts and an information display board have been placed in the woods where the encounter took place, thanks to campaigning by Malcolm.

Malcolm, who lives in the Old Town, commented: “The Dechmont Woods UFO site, is the only site in Scotland that officially recognises an event of this nature and whatever UFOs may be, there is no denying that this case stands heads and shoulders above anything that has been seen in Scotland.

The placement of signage comprising of marker posts and two display boards to allow people to find the location of Scotland’s biggest UFO case and will ensure that the site can be easily reached by those who flock to it each year.”