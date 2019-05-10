Look forward to making changes

From: Cllrs Vikki Cook, Kevin Dixon & Kathryn Field, Virgins Lane, Battle

We would like to record our very sincere thanks to all the wonderful people of Battle, Netherfield, Telham and Whatlington who entrusted us with their votes last week.

You gave us easily the biggest margin of victory we have ever enjoyed. Hopefully this was mainly for positive reasons, but it also clearly reflected considerable dissatisfaction with the Conservative administration at Rother, as well as frustration with the impasse at Westminster over Brexit, whichever way you voted in the referendum.

As you will be aware, the Conservatives lost their substantial majority at Rother as Liberal Democrats, Independents, Labour and Greens all took seats from them. It was particularly satisfying that, as reported by the Observer online, it was the Battle results that took Rother to ‘no overall control’!

At the time of writing negotiations are taking place in a very positive atmosphere and a collaborative new administration will soon be formed in which the Independent Group and Liberal Democrats will take leading roles.

We look forward to having the opportunity to implement the changes at Rother for which you have voted, and we can assure you that we shall start doing so as soon as we can. Thank you once again.