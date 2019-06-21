Looking for relatives of Northiam WW2 pilot who crashed in Chatteris to help memorial

From: Lorna Jones, RAF Memorial Chatteris Group, Cambridgeshire

In Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, a small group is trying to get a Memorial Stone sited to honour the aircraft and crew that crashed near our town. We have a total of seven aircraft and crews that we will be remembering.

Once the memorial stone is in place it will have a plaque with details of the aircraft and crew and there will be a dedication ceremony.

A booklet will be produced in support of this memorial and we are currently researching the men who made up the aircrews.

One of the men we will be remembering is Sgt Ronald Williams (pilot) 658217 who lived in Northiam, Sussex. He was on board a Miles Master Mk II, DL288 when it came down in Chatteris on February 2, 1943.

We would very much like to hear from relatives of the aircrew, who may be able to provide more information and are especially looking for photos of the airmen to include in the booklet.

There is a Facebook page with more information about the project – https://www.facebook.com/groups/563957907428515/.

My email is: lornajones2803@gmail.com.