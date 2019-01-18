Lose weight with free football sessions in Hastings

MAN v FAT Football – an FA-endorsed 14 week football league exclusively for men who are overweight or obese launches in Hastings from January 28 with 55 free places for local residents.

MAN v FAT Football scheme that has helped over 10,000 men lose more than 145,000 lbs across the UK and its arrival in Hastings follows the success of Bexhill and Eastbourne leagues.

SEE ALSO: Hastings man convicted of dangerous driving and racially aggravated threatening behaviour

Starting Jan 28 at Horntye Park, players in Hastings get the first season (15 weeks) completely free of charge through the county’s healthy lifestyle programme One You East Sussex.

Local men who want to tackle their weight issues now have the chance to join this incredibly successful weight loss league. With 95% of players losing weight and some players losing up to 70lbs during the league.

Andrew Shanahan, Managing Director of www.manvfat.com said: “We’ve seen that MAN v FAT Football can have an incredible impact on the health of our players with 95% of players losing weight and 93% reporting improvements from a range of conditions such as curing sleep apnoea to reversing diabetes. Our players have now lost more than 145,000 lbs and we want to keep increasing that with leagues like the one we’re bringing to Hastings”

More info can be found at www.manvfatfootball.org and www.manvfatfootball.org/hastings.

See also: Hastings man jailed for assaulting woman in domestic violence incident

See also: Unwanted black cats face a lonely year without a loving new home