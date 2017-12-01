Magistrate Court results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for October 25 - November 1.

October 25:

Alistair Getty (aged 21), of South Cliff, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Yaris on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on October 7, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £720 and banned from driving for two years.

Donald Gordon (aged 46), of Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The court made a community order with a requirement of 90 hours of unpaid work.

Joe Guyver (aged 20), of Buxton Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a locking knife in a public place. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne on October 7. The court made a community order.

Abdiladhif Jama (aged 26), of Wyborne Way, Brent, London, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on London Road, St Leonards, on October 7, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 86 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Talena Sharp (aged 44), of Foundry Close, Hurst Green, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on the A265 Station Road, at Hurst Green, on August 15, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 147 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. She was fined £380 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Patrick Atter (aged 41). of Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on October 9. He also pleaded guilty to causing £140 damage to a television on the same date. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £140 compensation.

Grant O’Mant (aged 44), of Boyne Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Merriments Road, Etchingham, on Monday October 9, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 84 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

October 26:

Patrick Irwin (aged 56), of Cornwall Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Claxton Road, Bexhill, on December 3 2015, with no insurance. He was fined £200 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

October 27:

Maxine Garry (aged 58), of Harlequin Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using a Blue disabled badge, which had belonged to her deceased mother. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 16. She was fined £154 and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

October 30:

Badri Khanal (aged 45), of Sedlescombe Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat Ibiza on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on June 11, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 81 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

November 1:

Artur Kapllani (aged 40), of Devonshire Square, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Porsch on Western Road, Bexhill, on October 12, while over the drink drive limit. He was fined £600 and banned from driving for 17 months.