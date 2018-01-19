Magistrates Court Results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 8 - January 10.

January 8:

Paul Lees, aged 21, of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to disclosing a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of the individual who appeared in it, with the aim of causing the individual distress. The case was adjourned until February 15, to allow for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

A 16-year-old girl, from Surrey, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods. The offence took place at Hastings on September 2 last year and involved a Samsung mobile phone. She was referred to the Surrey Youth Offender Panel.

A 16-year-old boy from Hailsham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to causing £1,243.93 damage to a Ford car and a wooden staircase. The offence took place at St Leonards on August 1 last year. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating on July 27 at St Leonards. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a contract having effect for six months.

January 10:

Paul Drury, aged 33, of Quebec Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Hastings on December 24. He was fined £295.

Ian Hope, aged 46, of Sedlescombe Road North, pleaded guilty to driving a black Alfa Romeo car on De La Warr Road, Bexhill, on December 2 with no licence or insurance. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for six months.

Raymond Lewis, aged 40, of Wellington Gardens, Battle, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on December 26.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place, at Elphinstone Road, Hastings, on the same date. The case was adjourned until February 15 to allow for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Benjamin Loft, aged 38, of Winchelsea Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offences took place at Queensway, Hastings, and Station Road, Hastings, on December 21. He was fined £400.

Jean Murphy, aged 28, of Shepherd Street, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi car on Clifton Road, St Leonards, on December 24, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 7 and released on unconditional bail.