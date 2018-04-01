Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for March 5 .

Haulica Comin, of Grosvenor Crescent, St Leonards, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground outside Iceland, in Castle Street, Hastings, and leaving it there on August 15 last year. The verdict was proved in absence.

Jilmnar Culo, of Pevensey Road, St Leonards, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground, and leaving it there, outside Cafe Nero, Station Road, Hastings, on August 14. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Dawn Daltry, of Alma Villa, St Leonards, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground, and leaving it there, outside Poundstretcher, York Gardens, Hastings, on August 17. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Austin Delamaine, of Earl Street, Hastings, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground outside Iceland, in Castle Street, Hastings, and leaving it there on August 3 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Edward Gilham, of Fanham Hall Road, Ware, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground outside Hastings train station, and leaving it there, on August 2. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Jose Henriques, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground at Kings Road, St Leonards, and leaving it there on August 2. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Kelly Hughes, of South Terrace, Hastings, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there outside Marks and Spencers, Queens Road, Hastings, on August 1. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Zara Jardine, of Magdalene Road, St Leonards, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there outside Hastings train station on August 1. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Ratarzyna Kasperowicz, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there outside the White Rock Hotel, Hastings, on August 10. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Tara Little, of The Broadway, Hastings, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there outside Iceland, in Castle Street, Hastings, on August 15. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Vasile Magdas, of Rowan Road, London, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there outside Debenhams, Robertson Street, Hastings, on August 3. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Teresa McCann, of Hampton Close, St Leonards, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there outside Hastings train station on August 11. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Georgina Mitchell, of The Broadlands, Hastings, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there, outside Lloyds Bank, Wellington Place, Hastings, on August 11. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Ashlee Neal, of East Street, Hastings, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette on the ground and leaving it there, outside Hastings Council Offices, Breeds Place, on August 14. The verdict was proved in her absence.