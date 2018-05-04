Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for April 11 - April 23.

April 12:

Michael Bedwell, 62, of Smith Close, Ninfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Jaguar X Type car on Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, on April 11, while he was disqualified for driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and banned from driving for a further 25 months. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of a ‘blatant breach of a court order’.

April 13:

Joe Guyvor, 21, of Buxton Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court community order on January 6 and March 17. He was fined £66 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

April 16:

Patrick Reville, 53, of St Georges Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing steak, worth £52.66 from Marks and Spencer at Hastings, on January 23. He was detained in the courthouse for a period.

Daniel Ramsey, 37, of Her Majesty’s Prison, Rochester, indicated pleas of guilty to two charges of dishonestly using a stolen bank card to withdraw money. He used the card at Bexhill on September 12 last year to withdraw sums of £15 and £90. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘repeated offences of dishonesty aggravated by previous convictions’.

April 19:

Callum Radband, 20, of London Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty. The offence took place at Bexhill on January 9. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

April 20:

James Abnett, 27, of Elmstead Lane, Chislehurst, Kent, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Hastings on January 13. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

April 23:

Catherine Simmons, 46, of Camperdown Street, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to two charges of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Bexhill on September 14 and 23 last year.

She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a large kitchen knife in a public place at Bexhill on the same date. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 18 and released on conditional bail.

Anton Johnson, 27, of High Street, Hastings, was found guilty of driving an Audi Quattro car dangerously on Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on December 29. He was also found guilty of driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and failing to stop for a police officer on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 18.

A teenager, from Bexhill, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of three charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Bexhill on June 29, July 16 and August 10 last year. He was also found guilty of engaging in behaviour that was controlling and coercive in that he was abusive and threatening toward his victim, isolated her from contact with friends, constantly put her down, threatened to publish naked photographs, controlled the amount of food she ate and forced her to sleep with her phone so he could observe her when sleeping. Sentencing was adjourned until May 4 to allow for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was released on bail with the conditions not to contact the victim and not to enter Magdalen Road, Bexhill. Magistrates said they were keeping all sentencing options open.