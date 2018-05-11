Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for April 23 - April 25.

April 23:

A fourteen year old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on March 27. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel for a four month compliance period.

A seventeen year old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £140 from W H Smith at Priory Meadow, Hastings, between December 1 2017 and February 1 2018. He also pleaded guilty to stealing £20 cash from W H Smith on November 4 last year and to stealing a Creme Egg, worth £1 from the same store on October 28. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel for a four month compliance period and ordered to pay £161 compensation.

April 25:

Stephen Barratt, 34, of Cloudesley Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing £3,254.70 from W H Smith at Station Approach, Hastings, between January 1 and March 23. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and imposed a six month electronically monitored curfew between 10pm and 7am. He was ordered to pay £3,254.70 compensation.

Michael Clarke, 18, of Farthing Hill, Wadhurst, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle on the A21 at Robertsbridge on April 7, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He have a breath alcohol reading of 81 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £122 and banned from driving for 20 months.

David Coleman, 64, of Northbridge Street, Robertsbridge, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Vehicle on Northbridge Street on April 8 while over the drink drive limit. He have a breath alcohol reading of 69 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £430 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Joel O’Hara, 25, of White Rock, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on April 7. He was fined £175 and ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Kieran Shorey, 30, of Upper Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on October 17 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Louise Willard, 41, of Ashby Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Turkey Road, Bexhill, on April 4, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She have a breath alcohol reading of 94 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, in which damage was caused to another vehicle, at Turkey Road on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for two years.

Andrew Anderson, 36, of Sutherland Avenue, Bexhill, was found guilty of causing £3, 500 damage to a silver Audi car. The offence took place at Bexhill on September 25 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence. He pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to bail at Hastings Magistrates Court on February 20 and admitted being in breach of a two year suspended sentence for an earlier offence of harassment. Magistrates refused an application to re-open the case following his conviction. He was ordered to pay £3,500 in compensation.