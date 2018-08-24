Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for July 24 - August 8.

July 24:

Joe Smith 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing £250 damage to a side unit in a flat at Cloudesley Road, St Leonards, on June 30. He was also convicted of sending an electronic message, on the same date, that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. He admitted being in breach of a supervision order imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. He was sentenced to a total of nine weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and issued a restraining order, with a condition not to enter Cloudesley Road. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

August 2:

Richard Martin, 49, of Dryden Walk, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating and of using threatening behaviour. Both offences took place at Staplecross on July 24. The court issued a warrant for arrest without bail, due to the fact he failed to appear in answer to bail.

August 3:

Tony Richardson, 39, of Earl Street, Hastings, was found guilty of being in charge of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog which was dangerously out of control at St Johns Road, St Leonards, on December 9 last year. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was ordered to pay £924 in compensation and £300 in prosecution costs. He was banned from keeping a dog for two years.

Tracy Cleverly, 43, of Robertson Terrace, Hastings, was found guilty of an offence relating to the use of a disabled badge on a vehicle parked at Battle Road, St Leonards, on March 29. The verdict was proved in her absence. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £325 costs.

August 8:

Jack Knowles, 28, of East View Terrace, Sedlescombe, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Movano vehicle on Marley Lane, Sedlescombe, on March 10, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 164 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving, on the same date, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Adam Moxon, 23, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing a box of cereal bars, worth £1 from Poundland in Priory Meadow, Hastings, on May 18. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Wayne Rozier, 37, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by contacting a woman. The offence took place at Rye on April 2. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Danielle Leach, 34, of Sunningdale Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings, on March 7. She also pleaded guilty to stealing £40 cash on the same date. She was fined £88 for each offence and was ordered to pay £70 in compensation.

Dylan White, 18, of Rigby Road, Dagenham, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on the Bourne, at Hastings, on May 16 with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or MOT on the same date. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Martin Conneally, 67, of Grasdene Road, Greenwich, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Passat of the A21, Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings on April 24, without due care and attention. He was fined £336 and his driving record endorsed with six points.