Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for August 23 - August 29.

August 23:

Robert Henderson, 42, of St Matthews Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. The offence took place at Hailsham on April 4. He also pleaded guilty to being in charge of a black Staffordshire Pit cross breed dog which was dangerously out of control. The offence took place at Hailsham on the same date. The court issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £200 compensation and £750 in court costs. He was fined £150 for the dog offence. The court ordered the dog to be muzzled at all times in public, kept on a secure lead and not be walked or exercised near any educational premises, and that the rear garden needs to have adequate, secure fencing, no less than six feet high, or risk being destroyed.

August 24:

Oliver Wilkinson, 50, of Duke Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to sending an email to a woman, which contained a threat for the purpose of causing stress or anxiety. The offence took place in Sussex on March 23. The court made a community order and fined him £100. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Aaron Mcloud, 29, of Braybrooke Terrace, Hastings, admitted being in breach of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £60 in costs.

August 28:

Daniel Matthews, 32, of Butchers Lane, Three Oaks, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Brunel Road, St Leonards, on August 16. He also pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman. The offence took place at St Leonards between March 1 and August 18. In addition, he pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Toyota Yaris car, at Cardiff Road, St Leonards, on August 17. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on September 25 and remanded in custody.

Lewis Reynolds, 38, of Downey Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Malvern Way, Hastings, on July 18. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay a total of £150 compensation. In addition, Reynolds pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of action which amounted to harassment of a woman by sending her messages and making unwanted phone calls using abusive language. The offence took place between July 31 and August 9. The court made a community order.

August 29:

Tara Casey, 40, of Earl Street, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings on February 7. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Mark Gardner, 55, of Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Coghurst Hall Holiday Park on February 27. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Sarbast Hassan, 28, of Silchester Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. The offence took place at Bohemia Road, St Leonards on August 8. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a further four months.

Victoria Langley, 38, of Udimore, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Wishing Tree Road, North, St Leonards, on August 14, with no insurance. Sentencing was adjourned to September 18 for magistrates to consider if there are special reasons for not ordering an endorsement or disqualification.