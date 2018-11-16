Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for September 26 - October 1.

September 26:

Christopher Williams, 23, of London Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a woman and causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Bexhill on September 8. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work and fined him £300.

Geoffrey Peacock, 30, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings, on September 5. He was sentenced to six months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was a serrated knife capable of causing serious harm, and his failure to comply with previous court orders.

Emma Harris, 41, of Celandine Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. The offence took place at Hastings on August 26. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

September 27:

Shannon Adams, 22, of Sandown Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on April 13. The court made a community order with a four month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am. She was ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

September 28:

Oliver O’Brien, of Shrub Lane, Burwash, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Heathfield on September 23 and October 17 last year. He was also found guilty of damaging an iPhone and a glass belonging to the victim and to causing £100 damage to a mirror belonging to her. He was sentenced to six months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it involved a vulnerable victim, that there was a weapon involved and because of previous convictions. He was ordered to pay £250 in compensation and £620 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Anthony Ripley, 40, of Bourne Street, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing hip flasks worth £22.40 from Chef’s Ware, Hastings, on September 10. The offence took place while a community order was active for 15 charges of theft, a charge of criminal damage and four charges of fraud. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Jackie Nolan, 70, of Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to displaying a blue disabled badge on her vehicle, which did not belong to her. The offence took place at Hastings on July 16. She was fined £115 and ordered to pay £100 in costs.

October 1:

Leon Bhuya, of Cambridge Gardens, Hastings, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £216 costs after dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Havelock Road, Hastings, on March 8. The verdict was proved in absence.

Mohammed Boudiaf, 46, of London Road, St Leonards, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £216 costs after dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Station Approach, Hastings, on March 12. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Claire Brunger, 43, of Linley Close, Hastings, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £216 costs after dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Queens Road, Hastings, on March 21. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Jaymeelee Carter, of Greville Road, Hastings, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £216 costs after dropping a cigarette and leaving it there outside Hastings train station on March 5. The verdict was proved in absence.