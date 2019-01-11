Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for November 8 - November 16.

November 8:

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

Marion Tibbs, 66, of Garston Park, Burwash, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta, on London Road, St Leonards, without due care and attention on January 3, 2018. She was fined £80. Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points and she was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

November 12:

A 15-year-old St Leonards youth who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 5 last year. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel for a one-year contract.

Jacek Mazur, 38, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of driving a Honda Jazz vehicle on Norman Road, St Leonards, on March 4 last year, while more than four times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 146 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for three years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to the high alcohol reading and the fact that a collision took place.

A 15-year-old girl from St Leonards, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £64.88 from a store in Battle on April 30 last year. She also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at St Leonards on November 1. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £32.44 in compensation.

Sean Gray, 50, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on September 23 last year. He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was a domestic violence context aggravated by previous convictions. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Aaros Hawzen, 18, of Third Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Duke Road, St Leonards, on May 30 last year with no licence or insurance. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for six months.

Timothy Malone, 35, of Foots Lane, Burwash Weald, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on High Street, Horam, on November 6 last year while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to charges of driving with no insurance and driving without due care and attention on the same date. He pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to property at Co-op car park, Horam, on November 6 and admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for an offence of driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to nine months in prison and banned from driving for 64 months.

November 14:

Donna Bryant, 32, of Jubilee Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Hastings on October 30. She was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Kiarash Majidi, of Duke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Mini Cooper car. The offence took place at St Leonards on August 13 last year. He was give a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,819 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Mark Hunt, 50, of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a knuckle-duster) in a public place. The offence took place at St Leonards on October 14 last year. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the seriousness of the offence and that it was a second offence for possessing an offensive weapon. The court also made a community order.

Stuart Osbourne, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Hastings on October 16. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a Ford Fiesta car, belonging to one of the victims, on the same date. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

November 16:

Maxwell Foord-Paton, 26, of The Green, Catsfield, pleaded guilty to charges of using threatening behaviour and assault by beating. The offences took place at Crowhurst Road, Hastings, on September 29. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Vauxhall vehicle on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 compensation for the assault and £696 compensation for the criminal damage.

Scott Oliver, 30, of Pankhurst Rise, Bexhill, was found guilty of threatening to put a petrol bomb through a woman’s letterbox and stab her dogs, believing she had given evidence in proceedings for an offence. The offence took place at Bexhill on April 20 last year. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence involved ‘nasty threats to the victim, with a child present’. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs.