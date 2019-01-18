Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for November 19 - November 28.

November 19:

Scales of justice

Richard Curley, 36, of HMP Bullingdon, Oxfordshire, was found guilty of entering Central Car Sales, Bexhill, as a trespasser on September 1 last year and stealing keys from a hire car. The verdict was proved in his absence. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison.

November 20:

Christian Davidescu, 39, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at White Rock, Hastings on November 19. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months.

November 21:

Rakim Ali, 36, of St Johns Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Marina, St Leonards, on April 28 last year with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Peter Marsh, 39, of no fixed address, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Brighton Law Courts on July 28 last year. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay £200 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of his previous record, injury caused and that the attack was on an officer acting in their duty.

Darryl Crane, 30, of Halton Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Kawasaki vehicle on the A259 at White Rock, Hastings, on May 18, without due care and attention. He was fined £100 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Grahame Freeland-Bright, 64, of Bedford Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a BMW vehicle, in Sainsbury’s car park, Bexhill, on November 5, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 116 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £370 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points. He was disqualified from driving until he passes a test.

Paige Holmes, 20, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Havelock Road, Hastings, on November 2. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

November 22:

William Ripley, 41, of no fixed address, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Havelock Road, Hastings on July 19. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison because of ‘the seriousness of the offence, deliberate harm, aggravated by previous conviction of violence and committed whilst subject to post sentence supervision and a conditional discharge’. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

November 23:

Clive Griffiths, 24, of Chiltern Drive, Hastings, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at London Road, St Leonards, on September 22. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because it was in a domestic setting. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation and magistrates issued a restraining order.

Roger Kemp, 49, of Priory Road, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a Range Rover dangerously on Albert Road at Polegate. The offence took place on January 9 last year. He was also found guilty of racially aggravated threatening behaviour on the same date. The court made a community order and fined him £100 for the driving offence. He was banned from driving for a year and disqualified until an extended test of competence has been passed. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £350 compensation for the threatening behaviour offence.

Liam Stovell, 28, of Amherst Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on September 1 last year. He also pleaded guilty to using violence to gain entry to a flat in Bexhill on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Max Whiting, 37, of Hatherley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a lock-knife at Battle Road, St Leonards. on Christmas Day 2017. He was sentenced to four months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the prison sentence was to deter others.

November 28:

Jamie Jordan, 28, of Paton Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Bexhill on June 4 last year. He was fined £367.

Joseph Smith, 22, of Edinburgh Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place. The offence took place at ESK, in Cambridge Road, Hastings, on July 4 last year. He also pleaded guilty to stealing an HDMI cable from ESK on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

James Cave, 31, of Elphinstone Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle dangerously at Sluice Lane, Normans Bay, on June 11 last year. He was fined £700 and his driving record endorsed with eight points.