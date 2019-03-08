Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from February 25 - February 27

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for February 25 - February 27.

February 25:

scales of justice

Abdulrazek Eldhshan, 55, of Hawkswood Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on South Road, Hailsham, on September 23, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for one year.

Caylan Park, 19, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 28. He was given a three month conditional discharge.

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 17. Sentencing was adjourned until March 25 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

February 27:

Daniel Berry, 36, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Pevensey on August 17. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

John Burgess, 70, of Lansdowne Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Chevrolet vehicle on Victoria Road car park, Hailsham, on January 22, while over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 52 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £140 and banned from driving for one year.

Mia Crooks, 41, of Weavers Close, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing £40 cash. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 11 last year. She also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a bank card and cash on the same date. She was given a two-year conditional discharge.

Jonathon Beland, 29, of South Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £42.09 from Tesco at Eastbourne, on January 7. He also pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £43.80, and attempting to steal meat, from Tesco on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Ligia Barreiros, 49, of St Albans Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Orchard Close, Eastbourne, on January 4. The court made a community order. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Chloe Evans 26, of Dewe Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Wilmington Gardens, Eastbourne, on December 20, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for 17 months.