Maia shaves head for cancer charity

Seventeen year old Maia Giles, from Netherfield, had a New Years Day head shave to raise £870 for Cancer Research UK.

She decided to do it in memory of her cousin Sheena, who lost a long battle against breast cancer in 2016, at the age of 48.

She behind three boys the eldest now aged 20 and her twin boys who are now 17.

Maia also wanted to support those who lose their hair due to cancer treatments and said: “Bald is still beautiful and nobody should think otherwise.”

Maia says she is extremely grateful to everyone who has donated to her appeal and also to her mum Coral for all her efforts in getting sponsors.

Dad Peter Giles said: “Her mum and I are very proud of her for doing such a brave thing in shaving her head and doing it to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.”

You can still donate at Maia’s Just Giving Page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maia-becomes-an-egg.

Cancer Research UK is a cancer research and awareness charity formed in 2002. Its aim is to reduce the number of deaths from cancer by carrying out research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancers. It opened the Francis Crick Institute in 2016, which sees scientists and medical professionals working together You can learn more about Cancer Research UK by visiting www.cancerresearchuk.org.