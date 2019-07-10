‘Major development’ as man arrested over brutal Sussex murder

A man has been arrested in Romania on suspicion of the brutal 2013 murder of a 55-year-old woman in Sussex, police said.

Valerie Graves was found brutally murdered in her bedroom in Smugglers Lane, Bosham, West Sussex, where she had been staying while the property’s owners were away over the Christmas period, on 30 December 2013, police said.

Valerie Graves was found brutally murdered in her bedroom in Bosham. Photo: Sussex Police

Sussex Police said a Romanian national Cristian Sabou, 28, was arrested on suspicion of the murder on Wednesday morning (10 July) at his address in Dej, Romania.

He was arrested by officers from the Romanian National Police, who served on him the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) which had been authorised by a district judge in the UK.

Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team were present in Romania to work with the authorities there.

Sabou’s extradition is now being sought through the Romanian courts and he will now appear court in Cluj-Napoca to face extradition proceedings, police confirmed.

The time and date of the have not yet been confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Fanner said: “This is a major development in the case.

“It follows detailed enquiries in Romania by officers from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, in which we were assisted by valuable liaison with local law enforcement officers of the General Police Inspectorate, Criminal Investigations Directorate, Bucharest, the Criminal Investigation Service in Cluj, and the Special Operations Brigade in Cluj, also the local prosecutor.

“We have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service throughout and they have authorised the prosecution.

“We have also had valuable support from the National Crime Agency’s overseas network.

“Valerie’s family have been kept informed of developments but they are not making any public statement at this time.

“We now hope to ensure, subject to the decision of the Romanian courts and judicial authorities, Sabou’s return to this country for an appearance before magistrates with a view to his being sent for Crown Court trial.

“This is a major development in our task of achieving justice for Valerie and her family, but now the case is before the courts, proceedings are active, and we are not in a position to disclose any further information at this time.

”Media and public are reminded that proceedings are active and therefore no comment on or opinion about the case should be published or broadcast, in news or social media, at this time.”

SEE MORE: Chichester District Council declares climate emergency, promising ‘these are not just words’

Sussex PCC’s monthly Vlog: A volunteer role like no other

Concern for missing 22-year-old from Bognor