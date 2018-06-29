Major fire in Playden, near Rye

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) is attending a serious fire in Playden, near Rye.

Sussex Control Centre received repeat calls just before 11.35am today (Friday, June 29).

As of 12.30pm six fire engines are at the scene in Houghton Green Lane, Playden.

A spokesman for ESFRS said one house is well alight and a second property is also being affected by a fire.

Firefighters are tackling the fire using breathing apparatus, a main jet and a hydrant.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area and keep away from the smoke.

There are no reports of injuries at this point.