Six appliances are currently dealing with a severe house fire in Winchelsea Road in Rye.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the scene at 4.15am.

Crews from Rye, Broad Oak, Battle, Burwash and The Ridge & Bohemia Road, Hastings are tackling the fire on the first floor.

One male is being treated by Secamb for smoke inhalation.

More as we get it.