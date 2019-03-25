Man airlifted after Hastings Half Marathon in ‘serious condition’

A man who collapsed at the finish line of the Hastings Half Marathon was resuscitated before being airlifted to hospital, the ambulance service has confirmed.

Two cars and an ambulance from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were sent to the finish line in Sea Road, St Leonards, at 12.25pm.

Hastings Half Marathon air ambulance. Picture: Kevin Boorman

A SECAmb spokesman said crews were responding to reports a person had collapsed and was in cardiac arrest and required resuscitation.

The patient was resuscitated before being airlifted to Eastbourne District General Hospital at 1pm, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said he was taken in a ‘serious condition’.

More than 2,400 completed the Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday (March 24) with many raising money for a charity or needy cause.

The air ambulance landed close to the finish line of the Hastings Half Marathon. Picture: Simon Newstead

Related stories: Hastings Half Marathon: Hastings ace just misses out on victory

Air ambulance called to incident near Hastings Half Marathon finish line

Hastings Half Marathon picture special