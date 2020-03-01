Man arrested after three hour stand-off with armed police in East Sussex

A man was arrested after a three hour stand-off with armed police in East Sussex yesterday evening (Saturday, February 29).

According to Sussex Police, armed officers and specialist negotiators were deployed to a property in Redoubt Road, Eastbourne, where a man inside ‘claimed to be armed with a firearm’.

A spokesman said: “The man himself called police at 7.26pm on Saturday. Contact was made with him and he emerged from the property just after 10.30pm.

“A 34-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and remained in custody on Saturday evening.”