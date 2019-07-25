Man dies after ‘collapsing in sea’ at Normans Bay

A man has died in Normans Bay this afternoon (July 25).

Police, ambulances, and an air ambulance were called to the seafront near the caravan park in Coast Road just before 11am.

The ambulance service said a person had collapsed in the sea, but when paramedics arrived he had been hauled from the water.

A spokesperson for SECAmb said, “Sadly despite the best efforts of everyone at the scene, including bystanders prior to the arrival of ambulances, the person was pronounced dead.”

Sussex Police said a man was confirmed dead at the scene.

They said there was no suspicious circumstances.