Man jailed for domestic violence assault on a woman at Hastings

Geoffrey Peacock, 30, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for assaulting a woman
He was found guilty of the attack when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 8.
The offence took place at Hastings on September 11. Magistrates said the reason for custodial sentence was that it was serious and was aggravated as it was a domestic incident. He was ordered to pay £640 in prosecution costs and magistrates issued a restraining order.
