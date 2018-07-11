Man missing from hospital could be in Brighton or Camber

Police are trying to trace a 55-year-old Brighton man who was reported missing from the Royal Sussex County Hospital since the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 10).

Sussex Police said Roy Atkins had been attending as a voluntary mental health patient when he disappeared.

The image released by police is some 10 years old, and he now has white hair, officers said.

He is described as white, 5’8”, of medium build and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue stripes, white shorts and plimsolls

PC Luke Stanwick, of the East Sussex missing persons team, said: “We’re concerned for Mr Atkins’ welfare and we are making enquiries at all his previously known locations, including addresses in Brighton and Camber, near Rye.”

Anyone who may have seen him or who knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 195 of 10/07.