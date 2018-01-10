Man robbed in Battle

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Battle.

The victim, a 21-year-old local man, was walking along the path that leads from Marley Lane – adjacent to the level crossing – to Coronation Gardens, when he was approached by a group of people.

Police said he was attacked, causing him to fall to the ground, before they got away his mobile phone, driving licence, cash and a distinctive Louis Vuitton card holder.

The victim was left shaken but unhurt following the incident, which occurred at about 12.20am on Saturday (January 6).

One of the group is believed to have been wearing a red Adidas hoody with stripes down the arms.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened, in particular a group of four people believed to have been waiting at the level crossing when the incident occurred, and whom may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 25 of 06/01.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.