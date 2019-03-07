Man sentenced for homophobic attack on police officer at St Leonards

A homeless man has been ordered to do community work following a homophobic attack on a police officer according to a court document.

Joel O’Hara, 25, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on February 20.

The offence took place at Buckingham Road, St Leonards, on January 17.

Magistrates found that the offence was aggravated due to hostility based on the presumed sexual orientation of the victim.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. The sentence was uplifted from 120 hours to note the homophobic

element.

