Man trapped in vehicle after ‘serious accident’ in Hastings freed by firefighters

A man who became trapped in a vehicle after a ‘serious accident’ in Hastings was freed by firefighters.
Police closed off the A21 in Hastings, near to the A28, in the early hours of this morning, following the ‘serious accident’.
A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to the road traffic collision, which involved two vehicles, at just before midnight last night.
“A man was trapped in a vehicle and was released by firefighters. He was taken into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.”
