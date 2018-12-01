Man trapped in vehicle after ‘serious accident’ in Hastings freed by firefighters

A man who became trapped in a vehicle after a ‘serious accident’ in Hastings was freed by firefighters.

Police closed off the A21 in Hastings, near to the A28, in the early hours of this morning, following the ‘serious accident’.

The man was taken into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to the road traffic collision, which involved two vehicles, at just before midnight last night.

“A man was trapped in a vehicle and was released by firefighters. He was taken into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

READ MORE: Two arrested for drug-driving in Sussex on first day of police Christmas crackdown