Mayor joins police in Rye to raise awareness of knife crime

Police officers raising awareness of knife crime in Rye were joined by Mayor Michael Boyd earlier today.

Officers attended the market in Rye to speak to residents about knife crime as part of Operation Sceptre, a national educational campaign which takes place twice a year.

A spokesman for Rother Police said on Twitter: "Our aim is to raise awareness of how carrying a knife could affect your life.

"We are here for both parents and young persons.

"Huge thanks to Rye Mayor Michael Boyd who came along to support us."

Earlier this week, police visited Bexhill Academy in Gunters Lane and Bexhill College in Penland Road to speak to students as part of Operation Sceptre.

Rother Police tweeted: "PC Williams has been at Bexhill Academy talking all things knife crime.

"All the student got involved and interacted with questions.

"This is one more step we are taking to reduce crime."

Find out more about Operation Sceptre here.

