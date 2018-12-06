Meet Father Christmas in Bexhill Old Town for two days of free festive family fun

Bexhill Old Town is the place to be for Christmas fun this weekend.

Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society is holding its Christmas Weekend on Saturday December 8 and Sunday 9 and there will be lots going on in and around St peter’s Church and in the Manor Barn gardens.

SUS-171219-172720001

SEE ALSO: Hastings Wetherspoons rated one of worst in Sussex.

Children will be able to meet father Christmas and his reindeer friends.

There will be a traditional funfair, story-telling, a Christmas Craft Market,

There will be children’s activities, live music and refreshments throughout both days.

Members of St Peter’s church, will be providing music to celebrate Christmas on Saturday 8 December at 10.45am in the church, under the guidance, of musical director Anthony Wilson.

This Christmas themed Coffee Break Concert will last about 40 minutes. Admission will be free with a voluntary retiring collection.

Anthony said: “Delicious refreshments will be available to buy at our Christmas Fair in the Community Centre; which is opposite St Peter’s Church.”

The Bell ringers are holding Open Tower demonstrations in the church from 12 noon on Saturday 8 December when everyone, aged eight years and over, will have the opportunity to ring a bell.

Rosie Shore, from the church, said: “The Christmas Market is being held at St Peter’s Community Centre from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Saturday 8 December and from 11 am to 2pm on Sunday 9 December 2018.

“Hot food and delicious home-made refreshments will be available at St Peter’s Community Centre throughout the event.

“This Christmas market will provide lots of opportunities for buying or winning Christmas presents.

“There is to be an interesting tombola, a grand raffle, gift stall and lots of craft stalls and even craft demonstrations, a book sale and activities for children and so much more. Come along and see for yourselves.

“Bunny Druce will be selling her wonderful home-made cards for all occasions and under the name of Bunny Mitchell her really interesting books which would make super Christmas presents.

“Her son, Mark Lockwood, will be displaying and selling his fantastic original paintings and also prints. Timea, his wife, will be selling her beautiful cross stitch pomanders.

“Meanwhile down the road in Manor Gardens, Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society will be offering free entertainment for all the family. This will include a beautiful vintage funfair, Bosco the clown and also Santa and his team of reindeer.

“Do come along and join in the fun at St Peter’s Church and Manor gardens. Looking forward to seeing you.”

See also: Police Community Support Officers assaulted.

See also: Online shoppers may soon need a good mobile phone signal to complete purchase as changes come in.