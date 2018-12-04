Meeting Father Christmas in Hastings Old Town for Christmas on the Coast: All you need to know.

Following last year’s success, Santa’s helpers are returning to Hastings Old Town to provide seasonal fun and festive cheer for all the family says St Michael’s Hospice. Christmas on the Coast takes place at the Stade Hall on Saturday December 8 from 11am - 4pm and will provide a fabulous day out for all the family with lots of free activities.

Children will be able to meet Father Christmas and his elves and get a small present and there will be Christmas crafts and writing letters to Father Christmas.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “The Secret Present room - our most popular attraction from last year - will also return. This will give all attending children a chance to pick and wrap a present for a special adult in their life, giving that person a gift they didn’t expect.

“In addition to the free activities above you can also enjoy a raffle, tombola, festive refreshments, face painting, Hospice Retail stall and a collection of Christmas stalls for an extra cost.”

Santa’s elves will be very busy transforming the hall filling it with free magical Christmas activities for children and this year there is even something for the adults to get stuck in to – wreath making. Children’s activities include gingerbread decorating, Christmas crafts, making reindeer food for Rudolph and his friends, bauble decorating, writing letters to Santa (who always sends a reply!) and their popular secret present room, where children can pick and wrap a gift for a special adult in their lives.

In addition to the free activities, there will be a raffle, children’s tombola, festive homemade cakes and refreshments, face painting and a variety of Christmas stalls to enjoy, so make sure you bring some pennies with you.

Whilst most of this event is free for everyone to enjoy, donations to the Hospice are welcome.

The hospice would like to thank The Foreshore Trust for supporting this event.

For more information and timings, please visit www.stmichaelshospice.com or visit their Christmas on the Coast Facebook event page www.facebook.com/stmichaelshospice.

