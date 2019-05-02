Message is simple – bag it and bin it!

From: Sally-Ann Hart, Perryfield House, Udimore

Camber Sands is an amazingly beautiful and natural stretch of coast line in East Sussex countryside; countryside being the operative word. The beach is not an amusement or theme park, it is part of our natural environment.

The issue of rubbish and dog fouling on the beach has reared its ugly head consistently.

One recent complaint is from a gentleman who came to visit Camber for the first time. He was disgusted by the amount of dog excrement on the beach, particularly as his young granddaughter stood in some, and vowed never to return.

Dogs are allowed on all the beach from September to May – but this does not mean that people should not clean up after their dogs.

Dogs, horses and humans (as well as wild animals) all share the beach. One of the main sources of disgust – and irritation – amongst people, and indeed most responsible dog owners, is dog fouling.

It is awful for anyone, particularly parents of young children, that a leisurely walk on the beach is ruined for fear of you or your child stepping in dog poo.

Dog excrement left on the beach (or any public place or private garden) is unhygienic and a health hazard. It smells. It is unpleasant. It is antisocial and it is also against the law.

It is an offence for a person in charge of a dog to fail to clean up his/her dog’s faeces. It is not a defence to say that you did not know the law or that you did not know your dog has fouled.

Is it too much to ask of dog owners to keep our environment free from hazardous dog poo?

We frequently see rubbish strewn across the beach, nappies dumped next to bins and glass bottles left lying all over the place. Rother District Council provides bins and cleaning services, but why should visitors not assume responsibility for disposing of their rubbish?

The expectation that disposing of their own generated rubbish is someone else’s responsibility is typical of wider society in general; a shrug of the shoulders – ‘it’s not my problem’.

Local councils have a duty to keep public areas clear of dog mess. It costs Rother District Council thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money cleaning up rubbish and dog mess, where the money could be spent on other essential frontline services.

Camber is not the only community suffering twice; firstly from the unpleasant dog fouling on their pavements and beach and secondly because residents are effectively paying for the mess to be cleaned up.

Rother District Council has promoted several campaigns over the years to combat this issue and is currently looking at how best to get this message out to the public again this year. It is also increasing the number of bins, which can be used for both litter and dog excrement.

The message is simple whether you are a resident, visitor or otherwise; please show our communities and residents some respect and dispose of your litter responsibly or take it home with you, and please clear up after your dog.

Bag it and bin it!