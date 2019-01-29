Met office issue weather warning for snow and ice in Hastings and Rother

Weather forecasters have said there is a risk of snow and ice over night in the Hastings and Rother area.

Heavy rain will set in this afternoon but could well turn to wintry showers from around 9pm - 10pm and overnight.

Snow pics in Hastings Old Town 27/2/18

Accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely quite widely, say forecasters, with accumulations of 5cm in places. As this clears, ice is likely to form on some surfaces on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to two degrees overnight but weather conditions will feel more like minus two degrees.

This is what the Met Office say to expect from the weather warning: There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds but cold with slow thaw of any lying snow. There is a chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable because of black ice.

There could be a few snow showers but mainly in west.

Picture by Andrew Hemsley.

