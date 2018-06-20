Midsummer Fish Festival is back

Hastings is set to celebrate the harvest of the sea this weekend when the Midsummer Fish Festival returns for a fifth year.

The event takes place on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 June on the Stade open space.

Midsummer Fish Festival, Hastings. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-171007-075624001

Cllr Kim Forward said: “The Midsummer Fish Festival was introduced by Hastings Borough Council after the success of the Seafood and Wine Festival and Herring Fair.

“It’s a celebration of local seasonal fish, food and drink producers, and great live music.

“There will be a great selection of food and drink from local restaurants, street vendors, bakeries, and wine producers. The FILO brewery will be there, as well as other local brewers and wine makers, and there will be delicious gifts to take home. Our local fishing fleet will be showcasing their skills and getting messy with fish printing.”

The music line up on Saturday with The Hastings Sinfonia, as well as performances by Steve Didge and new talent, Lucy; a rare special appearance from The Gail Edmunds Band; four piece dance and party band, Octavia; Spanish and salsa rhythms from Los Twangqueros and closing the day is The Martin Blackman Band.

Sunday starts with traditional songs from the Sounds Waves Shanty Crew as well as great selection of covers from The Cover Ups.

Mad Jacks Morris dancers will perform, followed by some country music from The Hay Stingers, while The Rocking Ambassadors close the weekend’s entertainment with some jumping and jiving.

There will be cooking demonstrations in Classroom on the Coast, the unique seafood training kitchen based within the Stade Hall over the weekend. CJ Jackson, of the Billingsgate Seafood School will be there on Saturday at noon and 2:30pm, and Sunday’s demos will be from Wild Feast and new local St Leonard’s restaurant, Farmyard. All demos are free and can be booked on the day on a first come, first served basis.

Children can be entertained in the Stade Hall with craft activities of a fishy nature, as well as free face painting.

The Midsummer Fish Festival was set up to promote Hastings’ Fishing Fleet, so after enjoying the festival, why not take a wander round the net huts, speak to the Fishermen’s Protection Society and get inspired to buy, and cook with, locally caught, seasonal fish.

Wristbands for the whole weekend cost just £1 in advance from the Tourist Information Centre at Breeds Place (on the seafront, by the fountain), or £2 on the gate. Under 18s go free. For more info see: www.visit1066country.com/fishfestivals.

