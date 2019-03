It is expected to be mild today with some bright spells

Winds will be light today with a maximum temperature 14 °C.

Tonight wil be cloudy with isolated fog patches. Staying dry for most places, and generally mild. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a good chance for some rather warm bright spells developing. Largely dry. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

