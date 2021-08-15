Missing Bournemouth teen “could be in East Sussex”

Tazmin Thomas was last seen at an address in Bournemouth on Wednesday August 4, Dorset Police confirmed.

She is described by police as white, around five feet five inches tall and of slim build with mousey brown straight hair with highlights.

Police say she was last seen wearing a light blue denim jacket, light blue ripped skinny jeans and black trainers and was carrying a black Adidas bag with white stripes, a bag for life and a bunch of flowers.

Tazmin Thomas. Photo from Dorset Police. SUS-210815-135759001

Inspector Greg Tansill, of Bournemouth police, said, “While we have no information to suggest Tazmin has come to any harm, she has not been seen for a number of days now and we are keen to locate her to check that she is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who has information as to her whereabouts, or who sees a teenage girl matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“I would also like to make a direct plea to Tazmin if you see this – please contact us and let us know where you are as we just want to ensure you are all right.”

Today (Sunday, August 15) Sussex Police tweeted, “Please can you help our colleagues in Dorset find missing Tazmin Thomas who could be in East Sussex.”