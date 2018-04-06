Model railway show returns to Rye on a grander scale

Train enthusiasts are in for a treat as a model railway exhibition returns to Rye this month.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 28 at the Milligan Theatre, Rye College in The Grove, from 10am to 4.30pm.

The exhibition will feature around 20 model railway layouts, along with a number of trade stands, will be on show in a variety of scales from tiny N gauge to O gauge.

This is the second year the model railway exhibition has been held in Rye, the inaugural event being held in 2017, which organisers said was a resounding success, as it welcomed many visitors from far and wide.

Dakota Dibben, organiser, said: “With a strong railway heritage in Rye, this is bound to be a popular event and is a great opportunity for people to enjoy nostalgia in miniature for other to learn about a potential past time or simply appreciate the care taken to create a model railway.

“It’s being supported by clubs and modellers from around the south east.”

Model railway layouts at the event include South East Cement, a fully working cement works, Landwasser, depicting the famous Glacier Express on the Rhaetian Bahn in south eastern Switzerland, the slowest express in the world, and Lakeside, based around Huntington Lake, high up in the Sierra Nevada of southern California.

Other exhibits on show at the exhibition will be The Volks Railway (the tramway on Brighton seafront) and The Three Tops (miniature table top layouts).

Dakota said the exhibitor is travelling more 100 miles from Colchester in Essex for the event.

Dakota said the last model railway exhibition held in Rye prior to last year’s event was in 1995.

There is free parking on site at the school and a small admission to the event.

Anyone interested in coming to this month’s event should search for Rye Model Railway Show on Facebook for more details.