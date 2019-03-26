More sun today in Hastings and Rother but clouding over later

A chilly but bright start to the day here with plenty of sunshine during the first part of the day.

It is set to cloud over as the afternoon goes on and it won’t be quite as sunny as Monday was.

There are light winds along the coast and a maximum temperature of 14 °C.

It will remain dry and mostly cloudy overnight. Some limited sunshine during the early evening, then the odd clear spell is possible overnight with isolated fog patches late in the night. Minimum temperature 2°C.

