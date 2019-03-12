More than 1,000 homes in Hastings and Ticehurst hit by power cut

More than a thousand people were left without power after faults with a high voltage overhead electricity line.

Some customers in the postcodes TN33 0, TN35 4, TN19 7, TN38 9 and TN5 7 were affected by two separate power cuts, according to UK Power Networks.

On Tuesday evening (March 12), UK Power Networks said engineers were working as quickly as possible to restore power to 60 customers in Kent Street, near Hastings, and 63 customers in Ticehurst by repairing some overhead equipment damaged in high winds.

The power company added: “We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Earlier on Tuesday, in the Bluemans Lane area of Kent Street, power was interrupted to 799 customers at 9.41am, with the majority of supplies restored by 2.24pm.

Engineers were tree trimming and replacing a pole to reconnect the remaining 60 properties as swiftly as possible, according to UK Power Networks.

In the Sheepstreet Lane area of Ticehurst, power was interrupted to 841 customers at 11.29am.

Power was restored to the majority of customers by 2.39pm and staff were replacing an electricity pole and tree trimming to restore remaining 63 supplies.

