Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious collision in Icklesham

The A259 is closed this morning (Thursday, August 29) due to a serious collision in Icklesham.

According to Highways England, the road is closed in both directions between the B2089 (Rye) and the B2093 (Hastings) due to a collision involving a motorbike.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “I can confirm we were called at approximately 7.30am today to reports of an RTC involving a motorbike on the A259 at Icklesham.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

“The male motorcyclist was assessed and treated at the scene for serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

A Highways England spokesman added: “For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

“If travelling towards this area from further afield, you may wish to consider an alternative route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.

“Highways England is working closely with our emergency services colleagues including Sussex Police, who led the response to this incident.”

According to AA traffic reports, the collision involved a motorbike and two lorries.