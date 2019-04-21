Motorcyclist dies in collision near Rye

Sussex Police have warned road users to take care following a second motorcyclist fatality over the Easter break.

A man died and another was arrested following a collision near Rye on Saturday afternoon (April 20), said police.

Air ambulance called after motorbike and car collid near Rye

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene between the A259 junction and Northpoint Beach at 2.14pm where the red Suzuki motorcycle and a Ford Ranger had collided.

A 39-year-old man from London, who was riding the Suzuki, was critically injured in the collision and sadly died at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

The driver and a female passenger in the Ford Ranger sustained suspected back injuries and shock and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old man from Dartford in Kent, who was riding another motorcycle in the area at the time, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remained in custody on Saturday evening (April 20), police said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen any of the vehicles involved in the area in the time leading up to it.

This includes the movements of a group of motorcyclists who may also have been riding between Camber and Hastings on Saturday afternoon and came to the attention of other motorists.

Email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Thorncroft.

The road remained closed until just after 10pm while rescue, recovery and collision investigation work were carried out.

Less than 48 hours earlier a 63-year-old motorcyclist died when his vehicle was in collision with two other vehicles on the A27 at Wilmington on Thursday evening (April 18).

Read more here: Motorcyclist from Eastbourne dies in A27 collision in Wilmington

Sergeant Richard Hobbs, from the Sussex roads policing unit, said: “We tend to see a spike in serious injury collisions involving motorbikes around this time of year, especially on fine weekends and Bank Holidays. If you haven’t been out for a while, or even if you have, ride carefully and stay aware.

“Similarly, other road users need to be aware of the Think Bike! message - be mindful of riders and look carefully, especially before turning, exiting junctions or similar manoeuvres.

“Whatever reason brings you out on to the roads this Easter weekend, please use and enjoy them safely and considerately.”