Motorcyclist ‘in critical condition’ after collision in Icklesham

A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital today (Thursday, August 29) after a serious collision in Icklesham.

Emergency services were called to Main Road shortly after 7.30am to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car, according to Sussex Police.

The A259 is closed following a collision in Icklesham. SUS-190829-142021001

A police spokesman added: “The motorcyclist suffered serious leg injuries and was airlifted by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he remains in a critical condition.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Mayflower.”

According to police, the road remains closed while emergency services continue to deal with the scene.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “I can confirm we were called at approximately 7.30am today to reports of an RTC involving a motorbike on the A259 at Icklesham.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

“The male motorcyclist was assessed and treated at the scene for serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

A Highways England spokesman added: “For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

“If travelling towards this area from further afield, you may wish to consider an alternative route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.

“Highways England is working closely with our emergency services colleagues including Sussex Police, who led the response to this incident.”