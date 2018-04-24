Motorcyclist injured in Icklesham collision

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a road collision on the A259 on Sunday evening (April 22).

The air ambulance was sent to the scene, as well as paramedics just before 5.05pm.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We sent two ambulances and a car to a road traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A259 in Icklesham.

“The air ambulance also attended. The rider was taken by road ambulance supported by the HEMS doctor to the Conquest Hospital with a severe arm injury.”