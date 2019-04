From: Hugh Arbuthnott, Caldbec Hill, Battle

Michael Griffiths (letters, April 5) disagrees with Huw Merriman’s support for a second referendum and describes him as ‘this enemy of the people’.

I am surprised by the violence of this language. The fact is that our MP is doing exactly what he was elected to do, namely use his judgement to support what he thinks is in the interests of the country and of his constituents.