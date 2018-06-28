MP praises new Rye care centre

Rye MP Amber Rudd made a recent visit to the new ENCOMPASS day care centre at Rye.

The centre provides activities for disabled adults in the Rye area and respite for their carers.

Amber was joined by Rye Mayor Cllr Michael Boyd and Lord Ampthill of Rother District Council.

Irna Mortlock, who, with Susan Millard, came to the rescue and established ENCOMPASS after the ARRCC charity failed, said: “They joined the group during the afternoon and joined in a game of Rumikub. After lots of laughter and jokes, the members finally beat the guests, and won the game.

User now meet every Thursday and Friday from 10am - 4pm at Tilling Green Community Centre.

Irna said: “It’s been a difficult time since the rapid closure of ARRCC, but we hope that we can make a fresh start and continue to carry out our ethos of enabling physically disabled adults to enjoy life, take up new pastimes, go on outings, learn new skills, all with our support.

“We already have seven former ARRCC clients and we have had great support from East Sussex County Council, who are funding them.

We are now looking to fundraise to buy a secondhand mini bus for our outings, and we have a crowd funding page linked to Facebook. Our Website is due to go live this week, our logo and Website were both very generously designed by Mark Baker of cratch.co.uk, so exciting times ahead for ENCOMPASS.”

Amber has agreed to become a ‘friend’ of ENCOMPASS and looks forward to collaborating with the ENCOMPASS team in the future.

She said: “I am grateful to Irna Mortlock and Susan Millard for setting up ENCOMPASS, and for all the dedicated work that they do.”